Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

Firefighters ride in an aerial ladder as they inspect buildings damaged in a Christmas Day explosion Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Federal officials now turn to exploring the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the bombing that severely damaged dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and injured three. Officials have named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, but the motive has remained elusive. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)