Netflix delves into the 'human side' of Challenger disaster

This image released by Netflix shows members of the Challenger 7 crew, from left, Ellison S. Onizuka; Barbara Morgan, Dick Scobee, Christa McAuliffe, Judith Resnik, Mike Smith, and Ronald McNair in episode 2 of "Challenger: The Final Flight." The four-part series about the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster premieres Wednesday. (NASA/Netflix via AP)