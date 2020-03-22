Nations's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

A family from Washington, who asked not to be named, walk to take photographs for the daughter's quinceañera, or fifteenth birthday celebration, under cherry blossom trees in full bloom along the tidal basin, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. Sections of the National Mall and tidal basin have been closed to vehicular traffic to encourage people to practice social distancing and not visit Washington's iconic cherry blossoms this year due to coronavirus concerns. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw a large crowd. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)