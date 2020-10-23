Croatia accused of brutality, sexual abuse against migrants

In this undated image provided by the Danish Refugee Council, a migrant alleging he was brutalized and summarily expelled back to Bosnia by Croatian law-enforcement officers when they tried to cross into the European Union-member country, poses for photographs documenting his injuries in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia. The Danish Refugee Council's officials told The Associated Press Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 that dozens of migrants interviewed by the organization's staff in Bosnia over the past 10 days reported "horrifying" experiences with Croatian police, including "savage beatings and even sexual abuse." ( Danish Refugee Council via AP )