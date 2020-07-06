Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

FILE - Charlie Daniels, center, joins members of the Charlie Daniels Band with their Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 1980, as best country vocal performance by a group for their hit "The Devil Went Down To Georgia." Daniels has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday, July 6, 2020, due to a hemorrhagic stroke. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)