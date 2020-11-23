French ex-President Sarkozy stands trial for corruption

FILE - In this Oct.29, 2020 file photo, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends a ceremony in Nice, southern France. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy wants authorities to drop an investigation into alleged illegal financing of his 2007 campaign by the regime of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. A French-Lebanese businessman this week backtracked on claims he made in 2016 that he had handed Sarkozy suitcases of Libyan cash (Valery Hache; Pool via AP, File)