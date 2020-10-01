Added Force: Baby Yoda a boost on Western wildfire lines

Lucas Galloway, from left, Jaebyn Drake, Rhett Schieder and Audrey Wilcox pose for a selfie with Baby Yoda on Sept. 20, 2020, while fighting the Holiday Farm Fire in Blue River, Oregon. Beleaguered firefighters in the western United States have a new force on their side: Baby Yoda. In early September, A 5-year-old Oregon boy named Carver and his grandmother delivered a toy version of “The Mandalorian” character to a donation center for firefighters. The toy came with a handwritten note from Carver saying the toy was meant to be “a friend” in case they got lonely. Since then, Baby Yoda has been to four wildfires in two states. (Courtesy of Audrey Wilcox via AP)