Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train

French-American Mark Moogalian, left, and his wife Isabelle, right, leave on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)