Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid

FILE - This July 9, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles. Beyonce announced Thursday, April 23, 2020 that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter's Jack Dorsey's Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds. In partnership with UCLA, the funds will go organizations providing mental wellness services. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)