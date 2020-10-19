Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA program

FILE -- In this Feb. 11, 2008 file picture, general manager of the Nokia factory in Romania, John Guerry, casts a shadow on a banner at the new Nokia factory in Jucu, central Romania, during the official opening of the first production line. Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the Moon. The Finnish technology giant said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 its Nokia Bell Labs' division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon's surface in late 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)