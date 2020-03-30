US pending home sales trended higher before virus outbreak

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, a "For Sale" sign stands in front of a newly constructed home in Londonderry, N.H. U.S. home sales retreated 1.3% in January from the prior month, but low mortgage rates helped enable an increase in purchases from a year ago. Americans signed more contracts in February to buy homes, but the gains are likely relics of a moment before the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy spiraling into a likely recession. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)