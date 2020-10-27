UN urges Libyan rivals to implement cease-fire, pursue peace

File - In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, a fighter of the Libyan forces, affiliated to the Tripoli government, runs for cover while fighting against Islamic State positions in Sirte, Libya, The United Nations said , that the two sides in Libyan military talks had reached a "historic achievement" with a permanent cease-fire agreement across the war-torn North African country. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File)