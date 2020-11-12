UN migration agency: 74 drown after boat capsizes near Libya

In these photos taken Nov. 12, 2020, life jackets litter the beach off the coast of Libya near the port of al-Khums. Several migrants drowned after their Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya on Thursday, the U.N. migration agency said, in the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since last month. (Hussein Ben Mosa/ IOM 2020 via AP)