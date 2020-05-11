Sen. Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday, May 11 that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)