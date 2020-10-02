Canadian actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

FILE - In this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis is shown at an unknown location. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park. Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/File)