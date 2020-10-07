New Jack Daniel's master distiller keeps up family tradition

This photo provided by Brown-Forman Corporation/Lack Daniel Distillery shows Chris Fletcher, the new master distiller at Jack Daniel's. The Tennessee distillery introduced Fletcher as master distiller for the flagship brand of Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Fletcher spent six years as assistant master distiller and assumes the top role following Jeff Arnett's departure after 12 years of leading the powerhouse brand. (Ed Rode/Brown-Forman Corporation/Lack Daniel Distillery via AP)