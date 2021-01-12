Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Edna Sabucco, stands near her house in Flint, Mich. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, top aide Rich Baird and his health director Nick Lyon have been told they will face charges resulting from the Flint water crisis, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Sabucco said she still uses water filters, although the lead service line at her home of 40-plus years has been replaced, along with more than 9,700 others in Flint. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)