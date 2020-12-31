Calamity? Anomaly? 2020 was a box office year like no other

FILE - In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, guests watch a showing of "Trolls World Tour," at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Amenia, N.Y. Most North American theaters weren't open for six months straight through the summer season, which typically accounts for around 40% of the year's profits. For the past two years, the summer movie season has netted over $4.3 billion. This year it brought in $176.5 million, much of that from drive-in theaters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)