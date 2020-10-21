ROME - Pope Francis is back to his mask-less old ways a day after donning a face mask for the first time during a liturgical service. The about-face came despite surging coronavirus infections across Europe. Francis shunned a facemask again during his Wednesday general audience in the Vatican auditorium, and remained mask-less when he greeted a half-dozen mask-less bishops at the end. He shook hands and leaned in to chat privately with each one. While the clerics wore masks while seated during the audience, all but one took his mask off to speak to the pope. Only one kept it on, and by the end of his tete-a-tete with Francis, had lowered it under his chin.
Pope reverts to mask-less old ways amid growing criticism
Pope reverts to mask-less old ways amid growing criticism
- Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurtful words undermined true issue
- Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you
- Wingin' it: The Kelowna Wings know they were bad, but they loved it all
- 'Final costs' for Kelowna's $98M water takeover still to come
- Even Kelowna finally turns its back on BC Conservatives
- Winter shutdown for Kelowna pub as industry revenues plunge
- Proposed lighthouse doesn't get a great welcome
- Kelowna home is a lottery prize
- Business Ventures: New gaming, dollar stores open on Westside
- Old Rutland farmhouse, built in 1906, heavily damaged by fire
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!