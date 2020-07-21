New Orleans musician offers kids trumpets for guns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2009, file photo, musician Shamarr Allen plays his trumpet, signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, on the porch of his Ninth Ward home in New Orleans, where he recently recorded"Glory Bound," an anthem for the Saints football team. Allen is offering kids trumpets in exchange for guns. Allen tells news agencies that he has a 9-year-old son and started the project the day after another 9-year-old boy was shot and killed. Allen says several musicians have agreed to offer free virtual lessons to kids who get the trumpets. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File)