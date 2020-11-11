Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, singer Britney Spears makes an appearance in front of the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Spears wants to be freed from her father. In a recent series of court maneuvers, Spears has sought greater say over her life and affairs, which for years have been under the control of a court conservatorship run mostly by her father, James Spears. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)