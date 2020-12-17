Reputed mobster admits assaulting 'Real Housewives' hubby

FILE - In this July 21, 2014, file photo, Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club in New York. A reputed mobster has admitted assaulting the then-boyfriend and now husband of the former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception. John Perna, of Cedar Grove, N.J., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)