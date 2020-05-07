Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

FILE - This combination of March 29, 2017 file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether to throw out the convictions of the two former aides to former Republican Gov. Chris Christie in New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' case. Baroni and Kelly have argued their actions may have unethical but weren't criminal. The court's decision, expected this spring, could have a far-reaching impact on how public corruption investigations are handled. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)