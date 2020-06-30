Experts dismiss dealer's claim to have long-lost Kahlo work

This Feb 2010 photo provided by the Kunstmuseum Gehrke-Remund shows a licensed replica of the missing, original painting by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, titled "La Mesa Herida" in an unknown location. The whereabouts of the original 1940 painting, which disappeared more than six decades ago in Poland, will remain one of the great mysteries of contemporary art. Historians and scholars of the Mexican artist strongly reject the claim that the original is in a London warehouse, waiting for a buyer to spend more than 40 million euros on it. (Kunstmuseum Gehrke-Remund via AP)