NY Philharmonic cancels fall season, moves up Geffen rebuild

FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo shows David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, closed during COVID-19 lockdown, in New York. The New York Philharmonic canceled its fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic and has moved up the start of Geffen Hall’s reconstruction to take advantage of the orchestra’s absence. Philharmonic President Deborah Borda said Wednesday she hopes to resume performances on Jan. 6. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)