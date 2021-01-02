Paul Westphal, Hall of Famer and NBA champion, dies at 70

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 1976 file photo, Phoenix Suns' Paul Westphal (44) drives toward the basket as Chicago Bulls' Tom Kropp (44) makes an effort to block his advance during NBA basketball game in Chicago. Westphal, the Hall of Fame basketball player has died. The Phoenix Suns confirmed his death Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)