Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. In a pair of tweets posted Friday, April 3, 2020, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)