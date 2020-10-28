Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR

Talu Massey speaks about voting from her home in Detroit, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Massey is among the millions of Americans who voted prior to Nov. 3, resulting in record-breaking early turnout. But this is far from the Detroit resident's first election. Very far. She voted for FDR, after all. The 103-year-old is proud of her lengthy voting record, saying it's every citizen's "civic duty" to take part in the process. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)