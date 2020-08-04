3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, three men stand the beach on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, where they are found safe and healthy after missing for three days. The men were missing in the Micronesia archipelago east of the Philippines for nearly three days when their "SOS" sign was spotted by searchers on Australian and U.S. aircraft, the Australian defense department said. (Australian Defence Force via AP)