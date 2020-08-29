Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

FILE - This July 21, 2014 file photo shows actor Chadwick Boseman posing for a portrait in New York. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)