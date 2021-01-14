Watchdog: DOJ bungled 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son Byron at Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite after being separated during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families, in Los Angeles. A court-appointed committee has yet to find the parents of 628 children separated at the border early in the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)