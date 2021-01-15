Mexico says US 'fabricated' charges, released case files

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attends the commemoration of his second anniversary in office at the National Palace in Mexico City. One day after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office announced it was dropping the drug trafficking case against its former defense secretary, López Obrador said Friday, Jan. 15, 2020 that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had “fabricated” the accusations against retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)