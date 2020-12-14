Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs

Union members attend a rally, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Atlanta, for election canvassers in Georgia's twin Senate races. The early in-person voting period beginning Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and lasting as late as Dec. 31 could determine the outcomes of races between Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)