Donation brings a bit of Mardi Gras to hospital workers

Human resources director Brion Stanford applauds at the conclusion of a jazz serenade for healthcare workers at New Orleans East Hospital, as a tribute for their care of COVID-19 patients, outside the hospital in New Orleans, Friday, May 15, 2020. A New York woman collaborated with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to put on what she calls a stimulus serenade to give moral support to front-line hospital workers and COVID-19 patients in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)