Italy's staggering virus toll poses uncomfortable questions

FILE - In this May 12, 2020 file photo, the casket containing the body of Annunziata Ginoble, the mother of Mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi Sabatino Di Girolamo, third from right, with his sister, Marisa Di Felice, second from right, and his son, Francesco, right, is taken to her burial site inside the small cemetery of Montepagano, central Italy. Italy is poised to reclaim the dishonor of reporting the most coronavirus deaths in Europe, as the second surge ravages the country’s disproportionately old population and exposes how public health shortfalls and delayed restrictions compounded a lack of preparedness going into the pandemic. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)