Former head of China state asset firm sentenced to death

In this image taken from Jan. 5, 2021, video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Lai Xiaomin, the former head of the state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co.Ltd., attends court at the Second Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin in China. Lai has been sentenced to death for bribe taking in one of the harshest punishments for economic crimes in recent years. (CCTV via AP Video)