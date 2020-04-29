Trump trade office adds Amazon to 'notorious markets' list

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. The United States for the first time added five of Amazon’s overseas operations to its list of “notorious markets’’ where pirated goods are sold. Trade Representative on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 added the Amazon domains in Canada, France, Germany, India and the United Kingdom to its annual blacklist. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)