'Crossing Delancey' Director Joan Micklin Silver dies at 85

In this 2003 photo provided by Patricia Williams is Joan Micklin Silver as she is being interviewed by Kenneth Turan at the National Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Mass. Silver, who forged a path for female directors in both independent and Hollywood films with movies including “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey,” has died at age 85. Silver died from vascular dementia on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her home in New York, her daughter Claudia Silver told The Associated Press. (Patricia Williams via AP)