Zimbabwean author freed after night in jail for protest

Tsitsi Dangerembga, left, prominent Zimbabwean author and Fadzayi Mahere, right, spokeswoman for the main opposition party, appear at the magistrates courts with others in Harare, Saturday, Aug, 1, 2020. Police arrested scores of people in Harare and other towns in Friday's protests according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)