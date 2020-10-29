Trump's diversity training order faces lawsuit

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. Three civil rights groups are filing a lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order that banned federal agencies, as well as contractors and grant recipients, from offering certain diversity training which the president has deemed “anti-American.”The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed the complaint Thursday, Oct. 29, in federal court in Washington, D.C., along with the National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)