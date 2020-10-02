Steve McQueen unveils an anthology of racism and resistance

FILE - Steve McQueen arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2018. In a movie year mostly lacking big, ambitious releases, McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology is an unqualified main event. While many other filmmakers are on hold, the “12 Years a Slave” director has raced to finish not one but five new films. The movies, spanning 1968 to 1985, are each individual stories of the West Indian community in London. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)