Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April

A woman shops at a clothing store, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in New York. U.S. consumer spending slowed in August and personal income fell as a $600 weekly benefit for Americans who are unemployed during the pandemic expired. The Commerce Department reported Thursday, Oct. 1 that spending grew by just 1%, the weakest growth since spending fell 12.7% in April when rapidly spreading COVID-19 infections shut down large parts of the economy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)