AP PHOTOS: Venezuelan street artist seeks to inspire

Pedestrians walk past an art mural featuring singer and actor Simon Diaz painted by Wolfgang Salazar in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Salazar, who uses the artistic name of Badsura, a play on the English word “bad” and the Spanish word “basura," for “garbage,” has gained increasing fame for his spray-painted murals of Venezuelans — heroes and everyday folk alike — at a time when the pandemic and economic hardship weigh upon his fellow citizens. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)