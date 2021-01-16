Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party

North Rhine-Westphalia's Governor and candidate as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet shows a luck coin offered to him by his father as he delivers his speech on the second day of the party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin on January 16, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is choosing a new leader on Saturday, eight months before voters decide who will succeed Merkel in a national election. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP)