Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, walks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, followed by Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, second from left, to hold their meeting at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. As questions mount about the health of Kim, an underlying concern looms for spies, policymakers, academics and curious news-consumers alike. Kim rolled out the red carpet for a visit to Pyongyang by Moon and sent his own sister Kim Yo Jong south for the 2018 Olympics. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)