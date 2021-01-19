Meghan seeks court ruling over 'serious breach' of privacy

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook, depicting Ian Mill QC, top left, Justin Rushbrooke QC, top right, and judge Mr Justice Warby, bottom, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, during Meghan Duchess of Sussex's High Court privacy action against Associated Newspapers (ANL) for their publication of a handwritten letter to her estranged father. Meghan Duchess of Sussex is suing publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over articles which reproduced parts of a letter sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)