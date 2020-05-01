Bollywood mourns loss of two of its most versatile actors

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2009, file photo, members of the cast of "Slumdog Millionaire," from left, Dev Patel, Irrfan Khan, Freida Pinto and Anil Kapoor pose backstage with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture during the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Two of India’s most beloved movie stars, Khan and Rishi Kapoor, died within a day of each other this week, and though they came from two very different worlds and two very different schools of acting, both leave behind a treasure of cinematic work and millions of grieving fans. The 54-year-old Khan died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after battling a rare cancer, while the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor had leukemia and died Thursday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)