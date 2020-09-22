Hollywood unions, studios agree on rules to start production

The Directors Guild of America headquarters is pictured on April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. Hollywood's unions announced Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, that they have reached an agreement on pandemic protocols with major studios that will allow the broad resumption of production of films and television after six months of empty sets and widespread unemployment. The Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Basic Crafts unions and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists jointly announced the deal reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after months of planning and negotiating. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)