Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, left, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leave after attending a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. With President Donald Trump in a tight race for a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden, Pompeo and Esper sought to play on Indian suspicions about China to shore up a regional front against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)