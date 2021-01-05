Bobby Shmurda to be eligible for release in February

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014 file photo, Bobby Shmurda performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Brooklyn rapper will be eligible for release from prison in February 2020, the New York State Department of Corrections said on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)